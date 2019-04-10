TN senators to debate Wednesday on governor’s education savings accounts plan

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Wednesday is a big day in the state senate for the controversial school choice plan.
Senators will begin the debate the finance ways and means subcommittee about spending millions to fund education savings accounts similar to school vouchers.
The Tennessee legislature could give families state money to attend the school of their choice.
Some educators gathered at the capitol to send a clear message that it’s not worth it.
On Tuesday, teachers rallied in Nashville, saying Governor Bill Lee's $125 million school choice plan is bad for public education, taking money out of public schools and diverting it to private institutions.
“So what I would say is right now taxpayers are sending a whole lot of money towards a system that isn't serving us well,” said Shaka Mitchell, Tennessee director of the American Federation for Children.
Mitchell says public schools will not lose any money under the governor's plan.
“The way that this education savings account program is currently structured is the dollars that goes into an ESA would actually be replaced by the state and that's a pretty new feature, no one in the country has done that before,” Mitchell said.
Current legislation being considered would replace the money public schools lose for three years.
Tikeila Rucker with the United Education Association of Shelby County says she's not sure the state will keep its promise.
“I understand right now that they will allow those funds to come into public system the first year, but amendments can always be added to those bills to change those things and so that's what you have to be careful not to allow that to happen,” Rucker said.
This legislation is also facing another hurdle. The House version only allows legal residents to have access to funds.
The senate education chair says that might violate federal law which requires every child to have access to schools.
