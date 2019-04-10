Warm and windy today, rain is back tomorrow

We are tracking another warm and windy day across the Mid-South. A front will bring rain chances back to the area for tomorrow.
We are tracking a mostly to partly sunny skies across the Mid-South today with afternoon highs warming into the 80s. Winds will pick up around 15 to 20 mph this afternoon out of the south. Tonight, we will see south winds stay quite breezy with lows in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. A shift in the weather pattern will take place with rain moving into the region tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: South around 15 to 10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 15 mph. Low: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain windy for tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday will start off dry with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up in the afternoon. A cold front will be the reason for more clouds and a chance for showers after 5 pm. The line of rain will move along the front and push east through the region until early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we will see the rain and clouds clear the region. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will track another cold front that will bring more rain for Saturday. Off and on showers will be likely throughout the day and a few storms will be possible on Saturday night. Rain will linger through early Sunday, but it looks like we will be dry by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 60s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday with overnight lows in the 50s and 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will stay in the upper 60s on Monday with mostly sunny skies with lows in the 50s. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible with afternoon highs in the 70s.
