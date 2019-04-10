Warm and windy today, rain is back tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain windy for tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday will start off dry with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up in the afternoon. A cold front will be the reason for more clouds and a chance for showers after 5 pm. The line of rain will move along the front and push east through the region until early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we will see the rain and clouds clear the region. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday.