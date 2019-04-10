West Memphis mayor pushes for city curfew to curb crime

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - A Mid-South mayor says a strict curfew is going to be enforced in an effort to curb a spike in violent crime. It’s just one of the tough new tactics coming to West Memphis.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has big plans to move his city forward, even planning to make sure city workers make a minimum of $14 an hour by 2020.
Mayor McLendon says the biggest thing holding West Memphis behind is crime. In all of last year, there were six murders. So far this year there have been five murders.
"I give a damn about what happens in our community,” Mayor McClendon said. “It hurts me to see our young men die like dogs in the street."
In his state of the city address, Mayor McClendon could not ignore the recent murders in his city. Until April 5, violent crime in West Memphis was down 66 percent over last year.
However, last Friday three people lost their lives in shootings. Two people died at 2nd Chance Auto body and repair on Broadway, which also has an event space.
"Just like weddings, repasses, birthday parties, events for kid as far as night club party life, that is over," said Mike Grant.
Grant, who is the brother of the owner of 2nd Chance, said his cousin actually died in Friday night’s shooting. He said someone had rented the space for the party.
"We just give our condolences to the family, very sorry,” Grant said.
Also on Friday night, on Oxford street a woman was found dead in a separate shooting. Mayor McClendon said he is cracking down on violence, shoring up the violent crimes suppression unit, patrolling more often in high crime areas.
"I say enough is enough,” Mayor McClendon said.
The mayor says the curfew will be strictly enforced. Anyone 17 and under must be at home by 11 p.m. unless they’re with an adult or at a job.
"I think it's overdue,” said resident Charles Murray. “We got a lot of these young people out late at night unsupervised and I think that's the number one problem."
Queenc Young says there has been a lot of shootings in West Memphis. WMC5 heard six shots fired just while we were talking with her on Tuesday. She too likes the idea of a curfew.
"I think it will help a whole lot,” Young said. “Because these little teenagers won't be out there shooting."
The strict enforcement of the curfew will go into effect after the mayor convenes with the city council. The mayor says there will be more officers on the streets to enforce it.
