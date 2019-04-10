Windy and warm today, rain arrives tomorrow

It will be another warm, Spring day with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. It will be sunny and windy today with south wind gusts around 25 mph. It will remain breezy tonight and lows will stay in the lower to mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: S 15-20 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 15 mph. Low: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be windy tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday will start off dry with sunshine, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. A cold front will be the culprit for more clouds and a chance for showers after 5 pm. A line of rain will move along the front and push east through our area until early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we will be clear of rain and clouds will be clearing too. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver a chance for rain on Saturday. On and off showers will be likely throughout the day and a few storms will be possible on Saturday night. Rain will linger through early Sunday, but it looks like we will be dry by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunshine.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB