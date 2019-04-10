Windy and warm today, rain arrives tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be windy tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday will start off dry with sunshine, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. A cold front will be the culprit for more clouds and a chance for showers after 5 pm. A line of rain will move along the front and push east through our area until early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we will be clear of rain and clouds will be clearing too. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday.