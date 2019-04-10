Woman accused of stealing $40K worth of hard drives from work

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of computer hard drives from an electronics manufacturing company where she worked.
Police responded Flex Tuesday where a company official said 45-year-old Sharon Edwards had been the focus of an internal investigation dating back to July 2018.
Edwards, who worked as a computer technician, was suspected of stealing parts after investigators noticed she ordered an unusually large number of computer hard drives. Company investigators later learned Edwards’ relative was selling the exact model of computer hard drives that she previously ordered.
When a company investigator confronted Edwards Tuesday, police say she confessed to the theft. In total, Edwards is accused of stealing 125 hard drives worth nearly $40,000.
Edwards was arrested and booked into jail for property theft.
