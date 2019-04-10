Woman found dead near railroad in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - A woman was found dead in Olive Branch on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Railroad Avenue where they found the woman's body.
Family members identified the woman as Jeanine Blankenship. They suspect that she died of natural causes.
Her ex-husband said she’s been battling alcohol addiction and had no car or driver’s license.
He said she took an Uber to a local liquor store last week and left her keys and phone in the car.
