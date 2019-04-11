Breakdown: What is pollen and where does it come from?

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Have you ever wondered where pollen comes from and why it covers everything in a green film? In this episode of the breakdown we are going to discuss the origin of the pollen and why it coats everything around the Mid-South.
That green dust that drives us all bananas comes from the stamen of flowering plants. The stamen is the pollen producing part of the flower. The stamen is usually accompanied by a slender this supports the anther. The anther is the area of the stamen which is where the pollen is produced.
Plants produce pollen to reproduce. In order for plants to reproduce, they need to be pollinated. Without pollen, plants can’t reproduce seeds or fruit. The next generation of plants wouldn’t occur without pollen.
In Spring, pollen from the trees starts between January and April, based on the climate and location. Some of the trees include elm, pine, birch, ash, hickory, poplar, and cypress, to name a few.
April showers may bring May flowers, but it also can bring on major seasonal allergies. April is peak season for tree, mold, and grass pollen which can make life miserable during this time.
By May, tree pollen is starting to go down but Mulberry, Sycamore, and Walnut are still producing plenty of pollen. Grasses are still on the climb in May too.
In June there is not a lot of change, in fact the June rains can increase the mold levels. As we start to get into the sweltering days of July, the mold stays on the rise. Meanwhile, grass pollen starts to back off. In August, the mold is still present but ragweed starts to over which is the leading cause of allergies.
