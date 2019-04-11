Chattanooga car salesman accused of kidnapping customer, forcing bank withdrawals

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Chattanooga man got taken for a terrifying ride after dropping off his truck at a dealership for service.
According to court documents, salesman Daniel Bryant offered to take the victim home but instead took him to the bank and demanded the customer withdraw money.
The FBI says this went on for two days, with Bryant driving to banks across East Tennessee and even at a hotel near Atlanta.
Investigators say he threatened to kill the victim's family.
He got a total of $200,000 in cashier's checks from the victim who recently received a large on-the-job injury settlement.
Federal warrants have now been issued for Bryant’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.