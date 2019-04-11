City of Memphis not seeking increased fees for yard debris pick-up service

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says have no fear when it comes time to get rid of lawn debris.
"If you put two bags outside your cart, it will be picked up every week with your garbage in the cart," said Strickland.
Strickland says your weekly garbage pickup will now include your cart, recycling and two bags of lawn debris.
Twice a month, crews will pick up excess waste like large debris, limbs, or extra bags of lawn trash.
After the mayor's news conference Wednesday, viewers messaged WMC Action News 5 wondering if they would be held to a two-bag lawn debris limit weekly.
The mayor says that's not the case.
"If it's more than two bags it will be picked up twice a month," said Strickland.
The trash overhaul came after Strickland fired contractor Inland Waste last summer, who was responsible for pickup in Cordova and Hickory Hill. Large debris sat for weeks untouched.
The city spent $15 million in reserves on new equipment, as well as creating and staffing a new division of solid waste with the aim of better picking up large debris across the city.
Previously, there was no set schedule to pick up over-sized debris or excess lawn trash and residents had to call 311. The city had 21 days to pick it up.
"If the crew has time they'll pick up the yard waste most of the time if it's a lot of yard waste they do not have time," said Strickland.
That is the policy the mayor says will change, with the new roll out.
The system is set to start May 1.
We are told at this point, the city is not seeking a raise on fees.
