City works to help residents at a Memphis high-rise

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Complaints are stacking up against a Midtown high-rise that is home to many residents with disabilities.
"When I rented my apartment, there were three functioning elevators. For the past year there have been at the most one and at times none," said Gail Mathis, resident.
Rosecrest Apartment Homes is a 10-story high-rise in Midtown.
Lucy Bellingrath is forced to walk up eight flights of stairs when the elevators are out. A difficult task since she walks with crutches.
“It takes about 20 minutes," said Bellingrath.
Residents also say the heat frequently stops working.
Renee Hall said it was bad in January.
“Oh it’s been terribly cold. I’m disabled, she’s disabled. And when we’re cold it hurts," said Hall.
There’s been a long list of complaints in the past couple of years.
Residents say the management company, Lennox Companies, keeps promising to fix things while blaming others for the problems.
Last July, the company emailed residents that it was “working diligently with the ownership group to resolve the issues. The elevator issues were inherited from the previous owners.”
Management said a new elevator cab was expected in 90 days. Long-time residents like Bellingrath remember the previous owners.
“They did have some problems but they always did fix them. We didn’t have continuously no passenger elevators," said Bellingrath.
Residents complained to code enforcement numerous times, prompting repeat inspections.
The owners were hauled into environmental court last year.
The court gave the owners a 30-day continuance to make repairs.
One resident said there are currently no new elevators and claims code enforcement got stuck on them.
Code enforcement did a recent sweep of Rosecrest looking for all of the problems.
Robert Knecht is head of Memphis Public Works.
“The assigned inspector did an initial inspection and saw there was a need to do a larger, more intensive thing we call a sweep," said Knecht.
WMC Action News Five made a public records request to the city of Memphis to see all complaints from March 2018 to March 2019.
In May 2018, someone complained the elevators were not working and handicap people were stuck.”
In September 2018, a resident complained that the apartment had not had hot water in a week. "Husband has to be rushed to emergency room, he took cold shower," it read.
The list goes on into 2019.
Now Rosecrest’s owners are going to have to answer in environmental court over the elevators.
“We gave them a chance to correct, they didn’t correct them. We cited them to court and let the judge decide what procedures what actions what time line he wants to establish," said Knecht.
Knecht says his department only has the power to identify problems and issue citations to owners.
If the property owners do not bring things into compliance it ends up in front of Environmental Court’s, Judge Patrick Dandridge, who takes over the case.
Knecht says that is why it is important for residents to call in complaints to the city’s complaint line 311 or go online.
Attorney Kevin Snider says the judge has a lot of power.
“They can be drug into court for contempt of court and actually jailed if they don’t comply with the orders of the court," said Snider.
