Coca Cola bottler moving to West Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - West Memphis is hoping to put some more fizz in its economy with a Coca-Cola bottler expanding operations.
The change comes at a cost to a long-time plant near Midtown Memphis.
Production operations will end at the Memphis facility in less than two years. Employees just got the news this week, and many neighbors just got the news on Wednesday.
“I just found that out from you, so I didn't know it was closing down,” said Carolyn Dunlap, who lives near the Coca Cola facility.
Dunlap has lived across the street from the Coca Cola bottling facility in Memphis since she was a kid.
“Even when they had the steps we used to play on the steps,” Dunlap said.
It's been on Hollywood next to the Liberty Bowl since 1980.
Wednesday, the company announced it was moving its bottling operation across the bridge.
“Well it's a great day for the city of West Memphis,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
Mayor McClendon says his economic development team has been working on this deal for a while, offering a PILOT program to the company to encourage them to stay and expand in the city.
Coca Cola Consolidated will be making a $33 million investment in a 200,000 square foot facility expansion at their existing West Memphis plant, bottling the carbonated drink to be distributed to various retailers.
Company Spokesperson Brian Nick says the Memphis plant had no room to expand to meet the company’s growing business needs.
“We just have a lot of land in the outskirts of our city, I mean we're open for opportunity,” Mayor McClendon said. “We have landowners that's willing to sell as well to make sure we prosper as a city.”
Seventy-nine people are currently employed at the Memphis facility, and the company plans to offer transfers to 60 of them.
Coca Cola plans to shut down the facility by the end of 2020. It’s an end of an era for those who called this company their neighbor for years.
Coca Cola’s Distribution facility in Memphis will remain open. They currently employ 450 people there, and employees in West Memphis can apply for the 14 open positions at that facility as well.
