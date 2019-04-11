A cold front brings change

Warm and breezy conditions will continue overnight with increasing winds tomorrow followed by rain tomorrow night with more to come this weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 10-15 LOW: 64
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 20-25 HIGH: 79
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain WIND: SW 10-15 LOW: 55
THIS WEEK: Dry conditions continue overnight and through much of the day tomorrow but it will be a very windy day ahead of an approach cold front. Showers will develop during the evening hours and continue overnight into early Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch. Friday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder for much of the day and into the evening and overnight. Rainfall could be heavy overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with showers ending early. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s.
