Conley to Grizz fans: ‘Look forward to seeing you next year’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The long NBA season came to an end Wednedsay night for the Memphis Grizzlies.
But it’s not just the end of the year...it could also be the end of Mike Conley’s career in Memphis.
Conley could be saying goodbye to Memphis fans he’s thrilled over the past 12 years, all in the Bluff City.
Conley, who’s having his best season as a pro averaging more than 21 points a game, addressed the Crowd at FedExForum before tipoff.
“On behalf of myself, my teammates, and the whole Grizzlies organization, we wanted to say thank you for all of your support.” Conley said. “It has been a challenging year for all of us, but you guys have stuck with us through it all, and made it even still one to remember. We really do appreciate you guys, and hey, great season, and looking forward to seeing you guys against next year. Thank you.”
Conley is the Grizzlies top trade asset for his play. He has 2 years and more than $67 million left on his contract.
