Dry and windy afternoon, but rain arrives tonight

Although it will be more cloudy today, it will remain dry for most of the day. We will have windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs today will climb to the lower 80s and lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive late this evening and give us a chance for rain. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but there will not be anything severe.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: S 15-25 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Rain and clouds. 60%. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Low: 55.
FRIDAY: Rain will be moving east of the area by the Friday morning commute, so there won’t be any impacts for Friday. By Friday afternoon, clouds will also start clearing. It will be slightly coolr, but still mild on Friday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver a chance for rain on Saturday. On and off showers will be likely throughout the day and a few storms will be possible on Saturday night. Rain will linger through early Sunday, but it looks like we will start clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunshine, but rain will move back in for Wednesday and Thursday.
