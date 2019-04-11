Ex-AAF players file lawsuit against league, report says

(WMC) - Former Alliance of American Football players are suing the league after it suspended operations earlier this month, according to a lawsuit obtained by ESPN.
Colton Schmidt, a former Birmingham Iron player and Reggie Northrup, a former Orlando Apollos player, are suing on behalf of the players, alleging a breach of contract by the league. League owner Tom Dundon and league co-founder Charlie Ebersol are named in the lawsuit.
The suit claims the league was unbecoming of their intentions of the long-term viability of the AAF and tried to conceal the fact that the league was close to folding.
Attorney Boris Treyzon told ESPN that while Schmidt and Northrup are the only players named in the lawsuit, other players have expressed interest in joining.
Schmidt and Northrup said they would not have played in the league had they known it was not financially viable, according to the lawsuit.
Former Birmingham Iron Director of Community Relations James Earnest Roberson Jr. also filed a separate lawsuit that claims employees are due money because they were not given 60 days notice before a mass layoff.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.