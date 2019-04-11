Former Express QB Silvers signs deal with New York Jets

NEW YORK, NY (WMC) - Former Memphis Express Quarterback Brandon Silvers has a new job in the NFL.
The New York Jets signed Silvers after a workout this week. He joins a New York QB group that includes Sam Darnold and former Denver starter Tervor Siemian.
Silvers came off the bench to lead the Express to its 2 victories this season, completing 64% of his passes for 799 yards, 4 Touchdowns and 2 Interceptions.
Former Express Wide Receiver Reece Horn signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
