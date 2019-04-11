Fred’s to close 159 stores nationwide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Fred’s is closing 159 stores across the United States.
The Memphis-based chain has started liquidation sales at each of the stores, which include the Mid-South locations:
Arkansas
- Forrest City, 2227 N Washington St
- Jonesboro, 2308 S Caraway Rd
- Osceola, 1324 W Keiser Ave
- Paragould, 1723 W Kings Highway
- West Memphis, 606 E Broadway St
Mississippi
- Holly Springs, 148 Van Dorn Ave
- Horn Lake, 3031 Goodman Rd W
Tennessee
- Brownsville, 337 E Main St
- Collierville, 450 Hwy 72 West
- Dyersburg, 805 Pennell Ln
- Jackson, 1688 S Highland Ave
- Memphis, 4280 Getwell Rd
- Memphis, 5016 Old Summer Rd
Click here to see the full list of closing stores.
The stores will be closed by the end of May. The company’s other 398 stores will remain open.
