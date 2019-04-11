Grizzlies to keep Bickerstaff as head coach, GM says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies plan to keep head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, according to General Manager Chris Wallace.
Bickerstaff was inserted as interim head coach in 2017 with the firing of David Fizdale.
Despite winning just 15 games, Bickerstaff was kept on for 2018-19, leading the Grizzlies to a 33-49 record.
Memphis heads into the 2019 offseason after back-to-back seasons out of the playoffs.
They face several major decisions, like whether to keep cornerstone Mike Conley or trade him for draft prospects to expedite the rebuild process.
