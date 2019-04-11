Memphis Botanic Garden’s ‘Live at the Garden’ concert series announced

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The lineup for 19th annual “Live at the Garden” concert series has been released.
Classic rock band Kansas will kick of the series at Memphis Botanic Garden June 7.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
July 13: The Doobie Brothers
Sept.14: Brett Young
August 3: Toby Keith
Season passes for lawn seating are now on sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Fans interested in buying individual show tickets can do so Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Prices vary depending on the show.
For more information, visit LiveAtTheGarden.com.
