Memphis 901 FC suffers home loss to Atlanta United 2

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC took to the pitch against Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.
901 FC celebrated its return home after three straight road games with the traditional fuitar smash pregame ceremony. University of Memphis Head Football Coach Mike Norvell performed the honors. His team plays its annual Spring Game on Friday at the Liberty Bowl.
On the pitch, 901 FC was all over the goal in this one. They tallied 18 shot attempts, with 9 on frame, plus several blocked by the keeper.
AU-2 made good on one of its 11 chances, a bouncer in the box, first timed by Kevin Barajas. Jeff Caldwell can’t keep it from rolling in.
901 FC had more close calls in the 2nd half, but nothing would find the back of the net. Atlanta wins it, 1-0.
901 FC, now 1-3-2, travels up I-40 for its next game at Nashville SC on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.