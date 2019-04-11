MLGW introduces integrated resource plan

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Top executives at Memphis Light Gas and Water held a Power Breakfast Thursday, to update the community on what’s happening at MLGW.
The utility has embarked on what's known as an integrated resource plan, or "IRP," to study receiving power from a source other than the Tennessee Valley Authority.
MLGW CEO JT Young says the study will examine the feasibility and costs of switching.
At least four studies have indicated the utility could save millions of dollars. It's a move that's been pushed by a number of city council members and outside groups.
On top of that IRP process, Young also notes that MLGW has been holding community meetings and beefed up social media staff to try and improve its standing with customers.
"What we were getting and what I was getting.. a lot of input from various sectors of customers who felt like we could do better in certain ways to respond to them," said Young.
The utility is also going through belt-tightening.
Memphis City Council members declined to raise rates to fund infrastructure upgrades that Young says are needed to harden the aging power grid.
