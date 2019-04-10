MSU standout Teaira McCowan drafted third overall in WNBA draft

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s start center Teaira McCowan drafted third overall by the Indiana Fever.
She joins former MSU star Victoria Vivians.
ESPN reports that she is the best low-post player in the draft.
Following McCowan’s junior season, she was named WBCA All-American, ESPNW First Team All-American and the Associated Press Third Team All-American. McCowan was also the inaugural winner of the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.
