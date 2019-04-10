MSU standout Teaira McCowan drafted third overall in WNBA draft

MSU standout Teaira McCowan drafted third overall in WNBA draft
Source: Twitter/@HailStateWBK
By China Lee | April 10, 2019 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 5:12 AM

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s start center Teaira McCowan drafted third overall by the Indiana Fever.

She joins former MSU star Victoria Vivians.

ESPN reports that she is the best low-post player in the draft.

Following McCowan’s junior season, she was named WBCA All-American, ESPNW First Team All-American and the Associated Press Third Team All-American. McCowan was also the inaugural winner of the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.