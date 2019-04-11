No injuries reported after evacuation near Drexel Chemical Company

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tunica County EMA ordered an immediate evacuation for the area around the Drexel Chemical Company to Town South Line on Thursday afternoon.
People were urged to evacuate to G.W. Henderson Recreation Center north of town at 1165 Abbay Drive.
The deputy director of MEMA said they got a report at 3:27 p.m. that the fire at the chemical plant was out and that the evacuation had ceased. He said MDEQ will stay on the scene and investigate.
A spokesperson for Drexel said there were no injuries and their employees are their primary concern. Drexel is cooperating fully with other agencies to resolve the issues.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story; stay tuned for more updates.
