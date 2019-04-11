Rain tonight and more this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A cold front brings rain and thunder overnight followed by sunshine making a brief return ahead of heavier rain this weekend.
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunder WIND: SW 5-10 LOW: 54
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: W 5 HIGH: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain Late WIND: NE 5 LOW: 53
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder for much of the day and into the evening and overnight. Rainfall could be heavy during the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with showers ending early. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers along with highs in the mid 70s and lows again near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.
