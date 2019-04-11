Grizzlies head coach out, GM reassigned to scouting role

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are shaking things up less than 24 hours after their final game of the season.
The team announced Thursday afternoon that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is out and general manager Chris Wallace has been reassigned to a scouting capacity in the front office.
The move comes after Wallace said in a post-season interview just hours earlier that Bickerstaff was staying with the team and they felt confident about the future.
According to a news release, Jason Wexler will serve as franchise president, overseeing both business and basketball operations. Wallace will now focus exclusively on player scouting.
Zachary Kleiman has also been promoted to executive vice president of Basketball Operations.
“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” said Robert Pera, chairman and controlling owner in the release. “I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”
Pera went on to thank Wallace and Bickerstaff for their service and dedication.
The search is now on for a new head coach and several senior executive positions.
The Grizz finished the 2018-2019 season 33-49.
