Robbery suspect breaks into Memphis Zoo in attempt to escape police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man wanted by police hopped the fence to the Memphis Zoo in an effort to escape arrest.
Overnight Thursday, Memphis police officers spotted the vehicle of a man wanted for armed robbing several people in the Nutbush neighborhood.
At some point the vehicle, which police said was reported stolen, caught fire, and the suspect bailed and went into the zoo trying to escape.
A K9 officer was able to track him down inside the zoo and he was taken into custody.
The suspect was taken into an ambulance, but it's unclear how severe his injuries were.
It’s unclear what charges he will face.
