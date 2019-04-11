Staying dry and windy today, rain moves in tonight

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking another cold front that will bring more rain for the weekend. Saturday we will see off and on showers with a few storms possible on Saturday night. Rain will linger through the early morning hours on Sunday, but it looks like we shall start clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 60s for Saturday with lower 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the 50s and 40s.