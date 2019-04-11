Staying dry and windy today, rain moves in tonight

Dry and windy during the day today, then a cold front will push into the region tonight bringing rain chances to the Mid-South.
Most of the day will be cloudy today and dry. Winds will stay very breezy out of the south around 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. That is why a WIND ADVISORY is active for the entire Mid-South through 7 pm tonight. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows tonight dropping into the middle 50s. A cold front rolls into the region tonight giving us a chance for rain and storms overnight, but no severe storms are expected.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: South around 15 to 25 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Rain and clouds. 60% showers. Winds: South around 10 to 20 mph. Low: 55.
FRIDAY: Rain will be pushing east of the area by our Friday morning commute, so there should be no impacts from the rain on Friday. By the afternoon, clouds will start to clear, and afternoon highs will be slightly cooler. Highs will top out in the lower 70s on Friday with lows staying in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking another cold front that will bring more rain for the weekend. Saturday we will see off and on showers with a few storms possible on Saturday night. Rain will linger through the early morning hours on Sunday, but it looks like we shall start clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 60s for Saturday with lower 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the 50s and 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will stay in the upper 60s for Monday with mostly sunny skies and lows in the middle to lower 50s. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 60s. We are tracking more rain as we move into Wednesday as our next system pushes across the Mid-South.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
