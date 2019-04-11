Thousands of Mid-Southerners wait on organ transplant list

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - More than 4,000 Mid-Southerners are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Thankfully, becoming a donor is as easy as checking a box.
Khadija El Shabazz carries her backpack where ever she goes.
"This cord is my drive line. It goes through my stomach and up to my heart," said El Shabazz.
This has been life for the 25-year-old for over a year.
The device, called an LVAD, helps pump blood to her heart. It’s had trouble doing so on its own after the birth of her son.
"After I had my son my heart continued to grow in size," said El Shabazz.
It's called postpartum cardiomyopathy, or heart failure.
Her doctor says she needs a heart transplant and for the past year, she's waited.
"This pump won't last forever," said El Shabazz.
113,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide.
However, the Mid-South Transplant Foundation says some misconceptions are preventing people from becoming a donor.
The organization says all major religions in the U.S. support organ donation. Anyone can register, it costs nothing and doesn't affect any of your medical care.
Friday is Blue and Green Day across the nation.
Locally, the Foundation is preparing for Blue and Green Day 901.
The day includes the chance for free Chick Fil A breakfasts if you’re a donor.
The Mighty Lights will also light up blue and green to raise awareness of becoming a donor.
A donor can give eight solid organs and help up to 50 people with tissue donation.
"It's the ultimate gift. You're giving someone their life back," said El Shabazz.
If you would like to learn more about becoming a donor or sign up, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.