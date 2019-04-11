Affidavit: Mom gets mad and hits daughter with machete

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A local mother decided to whack her daughter over the head with a machete, police said Thursday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 10, Jonesboro police officers got a call about an assault on the 2500 block of Middlefield.
On the way to the scene, officers were informed the victim had been transported to the hospital due to a laceration on the head, police said.
Court documents noted Brenda Painter and her daughter had gotten into an argument that escalated, when she allegedly struck her in the head with a machete. The victim had a three-inch laceration to her head.
Painter appeared in court on April 11.
She is facing felony charges for domestic battery in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
Her bond was set at $10,000 and her next court date is May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
