Dry for Friday, but tracking rain and storms this weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warm front is expected to lift north into the region tonight and bring a chance for rain by Saturday morning. On and off showers will be likely throughout the day and a couple of storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Light showers will linger into the night Saturday and through the morning hours on Sunday. We should start clearing out the rain through the afternoon, but clouds will stick around a bit longer. Highs will stay in the middle 60s for Saturday then lower 60s for Sunday, lows will stay in the 50s and 40s.