Dry for Friday, but tracking rain and storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We are looking at a seasonal day with a mix of sun and clouds. A low-pressure system moves into the region bringing rain and storms this weekend.
After rain early this morning, the remainder of the day is looking very seasonal and dry. We will see partly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 5 mph today. While we may see some sunshine today, clouds will build tonight ahead of our next weather system that will push into the region this weekend. Lows will drop into the 50s tonight with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph and a few showers are possible late tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 53.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warm front is expected to lift north into the region tonight and bring a chance for rain by Saturday morning. On and off showers will be likely throughout the day and a couple of storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Light showers will linger into the night Saturday and through the morning hours on Sunday. We should start clearing out the rain through the afternoon, but clouds will stick around a bit longer. Highs will stay in the middle 60s for Saturday then lower 60s for Sunday, lows will stay in the 50s and 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will stay in the upper 60s for Monday with lower 70s on Tuesday. We will stay mostly dry for the start of the week with sunshine, but we will see the rain return for Wednesday and Thursday as our next cold front pushes into the Mid-South.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.