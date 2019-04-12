Grandmother gets new A/C unit thanks to Conway Cares Initiative

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Hickory Hill woman is getting a helping hand as the temperatures outside start to get warmer.
Cheryl Gonzales says she's had trouble with her A/C unit for years.
She even went as far as fixing it with duct tape, because she didn't have the money to get it replaced.
On Thursday, this Grandmama became the latest recipient of the Conway Cares Initiative. She says receiving a free air conditioner is a blessing.
“There was no way I could afford to replace either one of the units and then now I’ve been blessed with this gift,” Gonzales said.
Do you know someone in need of a new heating and cooling system? Visit this link to nominate them for the Conway Cares Initiative.
