5 Great Things: Memphiz Zoo welcomes baby giraffes, Mike Conley donates to Methodist Healthcare

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There were a plethora of Great Things happening in the Mid-South this week, here are 5 examples.
The Memphis Zoo had a baby giraffe boom with two babies born days apart. One baby, a boy named Kiburi, is already on display.
Conway Services donated two air conditioning units to Alpha Omega Veterans Services. It's a nonprofit that helps homeless military veterans.
Just in time for summer time heat, Tennessee inventor Phillip Pitts designed the T-Cool K9 collar for dogs and the Cool-R Kid Pack for children. He even donated a K-9 collar to a police dog.
The railroad trestle near Hollywood Street on Central Avenue has as fresh coat of paint. It's decked in Memphis Tigers blue and grey, complete with the Tigers logo.
Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley presented Methodist Healthcare with a $500,000 check for sickle cell patient, in addition to another $500,000 raised through his annual Bowling Bash. The generous donation lead the hospital to rename it’s sickle cell clinic the Mike and Mary Conley Comprehensive Sickle Cell Clinic in his honor.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.