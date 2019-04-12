5 Great Things: Memphiz Zoo welcomes baby giraffes, Mike Conley donates to Methodist Healthcare

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Kym Clark | April 12, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 3:01 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There were a plethora of Great Things happening in the Mid-South this week, here are 5 examples.

Memphis Zoo welcomes 2nd baby giraffe in less than a week

The Memphis Zoo had a baby giraffe boom with two babies born days apart. One baby, a boy named Kiburi, is already on display.

Company donates A/C units to Memphis veterans’ home

Conway Services donated two air conditioning units to Alpha Omega Veterans Services. It's a nonprofit that helps homeless military veterans.

TN man invents cooling collars, packs to keep dogs, children safe in hot weather

Just in time for summer time heat, Tennessee inventor Phillip Pitts designed the T-Cool K9 collar for dogs and the Cool-R Kid Pack for children. He even donated a K-9 collar to a police dog.

Tigers mural makes debut on Central Ave

The railroad trestle near Hollywood Street on Central Avenue has as fresh coat of paint. It's decked in Memphis Tigers blue and grey, complete with the Tigers logo.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Mike Conley donates $500K to Methodist Healthcare

Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley presented Methodist Healthcare with a $500,000 check for sickle cell patient, in addition to another $500,000 raised through his annual Bowling Bash. The generous donation lead the hospital to rename it’s sickle cell clinic the Mike and Mary Conley Comprehensive Sickle Cell Clinic in his honor.

