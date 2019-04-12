Holly Springs Police searching for murder suspect

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) - Holly Springs Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a murder suspect.
According to investigators, Tramayne Rashad Faulker, 23, shot and killed 27-year-old Edeldridge Balfour.
Faulkner faces one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
His bond has been set at $2 million.
Faulkner is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact detectives at the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.
This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected to be made.
