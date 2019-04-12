Memphis Grizzlies’ Mike Conley donates $500K to Methodist Healthcare

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley presented Methodist Healthcare with a $500,000 check Thursday for sickle cell patients.
His annual Bowling Bash has raised another $500,000.
Sickle cell is a blood disorder that primarily affects African-Americans.
Conley says he has an uncle and two cousins with the disease.
"These patients, these people, are really suffering. And it's hard to explain. It's hard for them to explain to doctors. Most people don't understand what patients go through," said Conley.
Methodist has named a clinic space in its Midtown Memphis sickle cell treatment center after the Grizzlies guard.
The Mike and Mary Conley Comprehensive Sickle Cell Clinic helps hundreds of adult patients as they transition out of St. Jude care.
Conley says he hopes his involvement will raise awareness about the disease.
