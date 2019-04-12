PetSmart offering FREE photo with the Easter Bunny

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - PetSmart is offering free photos with the Easter Bunny this weekend, and it’s not just for your furry ones.
Easter Bunny Photo Days will be offered this Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, from 12 to 4 p.m. at participating locations. You can even bring the whole family in for this FREE photo op with the Easter Bunny. The company is also encouraging pet parents to share their photos on social media with the hashtag #petsmartparties.
To find a participating location, click here.
