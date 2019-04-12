Strong storms possible this weekend

A potent storm system will track across the Mid-South bringing rain and the threat of strong to severe storms to much of the area Saturday.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: E 5-10 LOW: 54
SATURDAY: Rain & T’storms WIND: NE 10-20 HIGH: 66
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms WIND: E 15-20 LOW: 56
THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely late tonight and for the early part of the day tomorrow. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east Saturday evening and continue into the overnight hours. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail along with a slight chance of isolated tornadoes. A few showers will linger through midday Sunday. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 70s and lows again near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
