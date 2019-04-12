Strong storms possible this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 70s and lows again near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s.