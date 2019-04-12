Sunshine this afternoon, rain returns tomorrow

Rain is making its way east, so most of the area will be dry for the morning commute. Today will be seasonable with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs this afternoon in the lower 70s. We will see more and more sunshine throughout the day, but clouds will build back in late tonight. We will be tracking rain again over the weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NW 5 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Rain overnight. 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 53.
WEEKEND: A warm front will lift north into our area late tonight and bring a chance for rain by Saturday morning. On and off showers will be likely throughout the day and a few storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Light showers will linger through early Sunday, but we will start clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunshine, but rain will move back in for Wednesday and Thursday.
