Woman fends off would-be carjackers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman was able to fight off a group of would-be carjackers.
It all happened at a gas station on East E.H. Crump Boulevard, near Lamar Avenue, on Wednesday.
Police said the victim was parked at a gas station, went inside to pay and saw someone getting into her car.
The woman was able to get the carjackers out of her car when one of the men started to kick her and try to regain control of the vehicle.
Police are looking for two 18-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman they believe are responsible for the crime.
The three drove off from the scene in a blue 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport, which was reported stolen from East Shelby Drive on March 31.
If you know anything about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.