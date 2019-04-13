Breakdown: Why positive lightning strikes are more dangerous than negative

Due to the shear distance that the positive bolt has to travel to get to the ground, it can be up to 10 times more powerful and last 10 times longer than a negative strike. That means it can reach 1 billion volts and nearly 300,000 amps. The stronger voltage and length of the bolt causes more damage to be done and causes deaths to occur. These strikes can also cause forest fires, house fires and damage planes and power grids.