Marshall County deputy injured in shooting; suspect refusing to surrender

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Marshall County deputy was shot Friday night in Byhalia, officials confirmed.
The deputy was shot at least twice off of Cayce Road near Highway 302. The deputy was hospitalized at Regional Medical Center and the deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.
We’re told the suspect is inside a house at Cayce Road and is refusing to surrender. A SWAT team has been called to the scene.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene, who reports that DeSoto County officials have also arrived with a heavily-armored vehicle.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
