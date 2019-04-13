Mid-South mother has no place to stay after c-section

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Families from all over the world travel to Memphis every day for specialized care for their children.
Hospitals like Le Bonheur and St. Jude offer free places for parents to stay while their children recover, but not at Regional One.
First-time parents Kayla and Wesley Craig were preparing to make a three-hour trip to their north Mississippi home without their newborn twin girls on Friday afternoon.
The babies suffered from Twin-to-Twin Transfusion syndrome in the womb.
“It’s where ‘Baby A,’ Victoria was taking everything from ‘Baby B,’ Adelain,” said Kayla.
During Kayla's pregnancy, she and her husband made the trip from Caledonia, Mississippi to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis to see a specialist every week.
When they came, they always stayed at the FedEx house for free.
But when doctors scheduled her C-section at Regional One Hospital last Thursday, Kayla and Wesley got a rude awakening.
"I gave birth on Thursday and on Sunday they told me that I was going home," said Kayla.
Regional One does not provide housing.
She had to leave and her premature babies had to stay.
According to the March of Dimes, premature or low birth weight infants spend an average 15 days in the hospital versus two days for healthy full-term babies.
It's unclear when their babies can go home.
The couple can't afford hotel costs, plus Wesley needs their only working vehicle to go back to work.
Kayla says it just breaks her heart that she will be more than 150 miles away from her new baby girls.
"I cried whenever I left the NICU from seeing them. He had to calm me down," said Kayla.
Regional One says while they can't offer free housing, there are short-term opportunities for families to stay overnight in their critical care waiting room.
Hotels in the area also offer families discount rates as well.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.