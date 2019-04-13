Mississippi ranks number 2 for home break-ins, study says

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A new national study claims living in the South makes you more at risk for a home break-in. Security-related research group, ASecureLife, used FBI data to show the trend.
Mississippi came in as the number two state with the most home break-ins. If you don’t want to be part of the break-in statistics, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Captain Barry Vaughn says the biggest mistake from homeowners is complacency.
“You’re not a victim until you become a victim," said Vaughn. "It may go on for years and you not lock your door and it’s going to be a devastating ordeal for you.”
He suggests remembering the basics like locking the door and keeping your valuables out of plain sight. But also thinking about your surroundings.
“Keep your shrubbery and bushes and trees trimmed away from your house so there are no hiding spots for anybody to come and be able to hide and make access inside your home,” Vaughn noted.
A neighborhood watch program can also provide more than just the signage.
“We’d love to be able to as soon as a crime happened be Johnny on the spot but we can’t," said Vaughn. "It’s a big county and we’re limited. So, we definitely need more eyes. If somebody sees anything, report it. We’d be glad to come check it out. If they hear something, see something suspicious, see a vehicle at the neighbor’s house and they’ve not seen that vehicle before.”
But what if you live in a rural area? Vaughn says it’s important for you to be more diligent because neighbors aren’t as close by. With home surveillance cameras becoming more affordable, they are helping law enforcement solve cases where a thief does break in.
Whether you live in the city or the county, he says to remember this: “You want to make it as hard as you can for them to be able to get in your home and take your valuables."
