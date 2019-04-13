1 suspect in custody, other on run in connection to West Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in West Memphis.
Raheem Stackhouse was arrested by police early Saturday morning for shooting three people on April 6.
Two of the victims died.
Police say Stackhouse and 23-year-old Reginald Smith are both responsible for the crime.
Smith is still on the run.
They are charged with two counts of first degree homicide.
If you know of Smith’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.
