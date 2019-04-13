1 suspect in custody, other on run in connection to West Memphis shooting

1 suspect in custody, other on run in connection to West Memphis shooting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 13, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 8:53 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in West Memphis.

Raheem Stackhouse was arrested by police early Saturday morning for shooting three people on April 6.

Two of the victims died.

Police say Stackhouse and 23-year-old Reginald Smith are both responsible for the crime.

Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith (Source: WMC 5 via West Memphis Police Department)
Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith (Source: WMC 5 via West Memphis Police Department) ((Source: WMC 5 via West Memphis Police Department))

Smith is still on the run.

They are charged with two counts of first degree homicide.

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.