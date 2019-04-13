Suspect shoots, kills self after hours-long barricade with SWAT

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The suspect accused of shooting a Marshall County deputy on Friday night has died, according to the Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.
Officials said the suspect shot himself after an hours-long barricade at his home in Byhalia.
According to Sheriff Dickerson, the suspect eventually walked out of the house and asked to speak to him.
Sheriff Dickerson said the suspect took a few steps towards him, then pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot himself.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
Officials said the deputy was shot at least twice off of Cayce Road near Highway 302. The deputy was hospitalized at Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, but he’s expected to survive.
Our crew in the medical district spotted several Marshall County vehicles along with top brass for Memphis Police visiting the hospital.
We’re told the suspect is inside a house at Cayce Road and is refusing to surrender. A SWAT team has been called to the scene.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene, who reports that DeSoto County officials have also arrived with a heavily-armored vehicle.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
