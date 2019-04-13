Tracking Rain and storms this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday is back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible along with afternoon highs in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers or storms possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we are looking partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.