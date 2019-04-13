Tracking Rain and storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A strong storm system will track across the Mid-South through the weekend. This system will bring lots of heavy rain along with the threat for strong to severe storms for much of the area today.
Scattered showers will be off and on through the morning and midday hours today. Cloudy skies will prevail along with afternoon highs warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will pass across the region from west to east this evening and we will see this continue into the overnight hours tonight. Some storms this evening will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail along with the slight chance for an isolated tornado. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s with cloudy skies and a few rain and storms pushing through the region.
TODAY: Raina and storms. 90%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 20 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% showers. Winds: Southeast around 15 to 30 mph. Low: 56.
SUNDAY: The bulk of the rain will push out of the Mid-South early Sunday morning and a few leftover showers are possible through midday tomorrow. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows dipping into the 40s with clouds starting to break overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible along with afternoon highs in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers or storms possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we are looking partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.