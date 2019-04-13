Tracking Rain & Thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A potent low pressure will track across the Mid-South tonight and early Sunday. This system will bring gusty wind, heavy rain along with the threat for strong to severe storms for much of area the through midnight. Some storms this evening will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail along with the slight chance for an isolated tornado. A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the area until 1 am Sunday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Rain and storms. 90%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 20 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms 70%. Winds: Southwest around 20 to 25 mph with higher gust. Low: 58.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers possible mostly through midday but there could be a spotty shower or two that may go into the latter afternoon. Clouds will persist in the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows dipping into the 40s with clouds starting to break overnight.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Gradually decreasing. Winds: Northwest 5-10. Low 43.
NEXT WEEK: Monday the sunshine will return as skies will be mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible along with afternoon highs in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers or storms possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we are looking partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.
