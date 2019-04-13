Tracking a threat of severe storms Saturday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A potent low pressure will move northeast out of Texas Saturday morning and move through the Mid-South during the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms over parts of East Arkansas and North Mississippi primarily south of a line from Marianna, Arkansas east to New Albany, MS. A SLIGHT Risk extends north of that from Cash, AR to Selmer, TN. Memphis and Shelby County are included in the SLIGHT Risk area.
TIMING:
- Scattered showers with a few isolated storms will move through the area during the early morning hours into the early afternoon. Severe storms will be less likely during that time.
- Heavy rain and storms will move in from the west from 6 p.m. to midnight. These storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.
THREATS:
- Heavy rain that could produce flash flooding will be a concern. Current data shows rainfall amount of 1.5 to 3 inches possible with this system.
- Damaging wind-sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH will accompany this system with gusts of 40 to 50+ possible which could lead to widespread power outages.
- Large hail
- Isolated tornadoes-the threat for tornadoes is low but the chance remains.
Stay weather aware through the day Saturday. Have a way to receive weather watches and warnings.
