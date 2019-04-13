University of Memphis Tigers play Friday Night Stripes game

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers held their annual Friday Night Stripes spring game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers hit the field for their first live action scrimmage in front of the fans this spring.
"I thought it was a good mix. I thought the defense played well throughout,” Coach Norvell said. “Our offense had a couple series that we weren't able to get in rhythm. What I was proud of was that as the scrimmage went on they continued to keep playing. They didn't start to panic. They just played the next play, and you saw some of the explosiveness that could show up. I thought all in all it's been a good spring. I like where we are. There's a lot of details that need to get cleaned up."
"I thought it was good,” said quarterback Brady White. “I thought there were some drives where we sputtered a little bit. That'll happen, but the way we responded in the entirety of the night I thought we did well."
There’s one more practice left this Spring for Memphis coming up this Tuesday. Then, we wait for fall camp.
There was also a TV versus Radio portion of the scrimmage.
Our very own sports director Jarvis Greer calling the defensive play for the TV crew. He and Doc Holliday went up against 929 ESPN’s Geoff Calkins and Tiger Radio Network’s Dave Woloshin.
