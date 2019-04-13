University of Memphis Tigers play Friday Night Stripes game

"I thought it was a good mix. I thought the defense played well throughout,” Coach Norvell said. “Our offense had a couple series that we weren't able to get in rhythm. What I was proud of was that as the scrimmage went on they continued to keep playing. They didn't start to panic. They just played the next play, and you saw some of the explosiveness that could show up. I thought all in all it's been a good spring. I like where we are. There's a lot of details that need to get cleaned up."