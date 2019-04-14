Collierville Police searching for Walgreens armed robbery suspect

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Collierville Police responded to a robbery at Walgreens on South Houston Levee Road, at Wolf River Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect is described as an African American man, wearing a multicolored hat, black jacket, and black pants with white shoes. He has a tattoo of a cross under his right eye and a goatee.
The suspect showed a pistol and took some medication from the pharmacy area. He fled out a back door in an unknown direction.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (901) 457-2520.
