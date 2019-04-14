Damage reported in parts of the state, two injured due to severe weather

MISSISSIPPI (WLBT) - Damage reports are coming in after severe weather touched down in parts of the state.
According to Yazoo Co EMA Director Jack Willingham, one person suffered an injury and has been transported to a local hospital after the home the family was in suffered damage on Cox Ferry Road.
Captain Malcolm Robinson of the Flora Fire Department confirms severe weather caused damage there. The Chevron gas station on Main St on Old Highway 49 has collapsed a roof onto several cars, damaging them. There are no reports of injuries.
Additionally, Capt. Robinson advises that several roads have been blocked off because of trees down across the highways and flooding.
They are as follows:
- Cox Ferry at Spring Creek
- 500 block of Spring Creek
- Peach Street at Main Street
- Highway 22 at Triplett
In Warren County, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says that numerous businesses have been damaged near at Pemberton Square on Pemberton Boulevard.
One person was injured in the city. We are hearing that a woman was pinned under a tree that fell on a house on Westwood Drive in Vicksburg.
Cameras captured the moments a funnel cloud hovered over downtown Vicksburg.
First responders are on their way to the area.
Warren County EMA Director John Aelfer says that several trees are down near Halls Ferry.
A structure fire has also been reported on Cain Ridge Road as well as several trees down in that area.
Over 700 are in the dark in Vicksburg and over 6,000 are without power in Warren County.
All events in Vicksburg have been canceled for this Saturday.
Mayor Flaggs has issued a statement on the damage. In it he says “Please continue to be weather aware as additional severe weather is expected for the Vicksburg area. Downed power lines, trees and flooding continue to block streets and make travel extremely dangerous. Unless you absolutely must be out, stay off of all roadways. City of Vicksburg officials are working around the clock to ensure public safety.”
In Rankin County about 130 have taken shelter at the Safe Room.
As storms continue we expect more damage to be reported. This is a developing story and subject to change.
